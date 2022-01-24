Car slams into building after crash in Orlando’s Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car slammed into a building in Orlando’s Milk District after a crash involving two vehicles early Monday.

Orlando police responded to a crash with injuries on Robinson Street near Bumby Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found bricks scattered along a sidewalk, which was a few feet away from a red sedan with significant front-end damage. Another car with rear-end damage was also found nearby.

Zac Alfson, who is the executive director of the Milk District, helped business owners with the cleanup after the early-morning crash.

“There’s definitely a couple walls taken out. Our door, our store front window is all gone,” Alfson said. “We’ll have a crew out here in the morning to get that all fixed up and be back in business as soon as we can.”

Alfon said a car crashed into a vintage clothing and furniture shop, which is part of the Milk District’s business incubator program.

“We’ve got businesses who are looking for a full-time brick and mortar of their own,” Alfson said. “It’s a place they can come in, test their concept and hopefully move in somewhere else in the neighborhood.”

The businesses in the building were closed at the time of the crash.

Orlando police reported injuries involved in the crash but haven’t said how many people were hurt or the extent of the injuries. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone faced charges in connection to the crash.

Alfson said most of the damage was to the exterior of the building, but the storefronts affected will be closed while repairs are happening.

