15-year-old boy found shot in Orlando neighborhood dies at hospital, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was found shot Saturday evening in an Orlando residential area and died Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Patrol units responded to an unknown trouble in the 800 block of Grand Street at 5:39 p.m. when officers located the boy, police said.

The juvenile victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased Sunday morning, according to a department spokesperson.

While there is an elementary school in the 800 block of Grand Street, OPD told News 6 it was unable to confirm the exact location of the incident at the time of this report.

The investigation is still active and those with any knowledge of the incident are asked to contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 regarding case No. 2022-00026239.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.