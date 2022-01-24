Melbourne police release identities of 2 killed in 4-car crash

UPS truck hit a sedan at the intersection of South Harbor City Boulevard and East New Haven Avenue

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police have identified the two people killed in a four-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Police said Humberto Borunda, 26, of Winter Garden and Kendall Ketterer, 27, of Indian Harbour Beach were both killed in the wreck near the intersection of South Harbor City Boulevard and East New Haven Avenue.

[TRENDING: Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman found dead, police say | Sorry, Central Florida. That wasn’t snow Saturday night | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a news release, investigators found that a truck traveling south on South Harbor City Boulevard hit a sedan traveling east on East New Haven Avenue. Photos from the scene show it was a UPS truck that hit the sedan.

The other two vehicles involved in the crash were facing north on South Harbor City Boulevard and were hit as a result of the initial impact, records show.

Police said it is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 321-608-6926