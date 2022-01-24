Brevard lifeguard faces DUI charge after forcing police cruiser to swerve to avoid crash, report says

INDIAN HARBOR, Fla. – A Brevard County lifeguard is accused of driving under the influence after his car nearly collided with an Indian Harbor police cruiser, according to an arrest report.

Matthew Beeson, 28, was arrested Sunday evening, records show.

Police said an officer was driving north along South Patrick Drive Sunday evening. The officer saw a white SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes and was forced to swerve out of the way to avoid a crash, investigators said.

The officer pulled the SUV over and made contact with Beeson, according to the report.

Police said Beeson admitted to having “a few beers” and said he “probably should not have been driving,” according to the report.

Beeson was given a sobriety test which he failed, according to the report.

The communication director for Brevard County Emergency Management confirmed to News 6 Beeson is a lifeguard with the county.

He faces a charge of driving under the influence.