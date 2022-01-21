Chase beginning in Brevard spans 4 counties, ends with man in custody, troopers say

Photo of the crash in St. Johns County taken from a Florida Department of Transportation camera

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man led law enforcement on a chase across four counties after he refused to let his girlfriend out of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office called for assistance as deputies were chasing a vehicle for a case of false imprisonment. Investigators said the chase began when a woman tried to get out of the vehicle while it was still in motion.

A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, records show.

[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said they took over the pursuit as the chase entered Flagler County.

The driver lost control along Interstate 95, near State Road 207, and crashed in the grass shoulder, records show.

The driver — a 30-year-old man from Jacksonville — was arrested without incident, according to troopers, and the woman — a 29-year-old, also from Jacksonville — was found uninjured.

According to investigators, the woman was asking to leave the vehicle, but the driver would not let her.

He is now booked into the St. Johns County jail. Troopers did not provide his identity or what charges he may be facing.