Florida boy, 16, dies in police custody after leading officers on chase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida teenager died in police custody on Monday after he was arrested for a carjacking and leading police officers on a chase, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it was launching an investigation following the death of the 16-year-old boy, whose name was being withheld until his family was notified.

According to Miami-Dade police, the boy carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade County from Broward County. The boy lost control of the vehicle and it careened across a road’s median and into opposing lanes before crashing into a fence, according to the Miami Herald.

The boy was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene. Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the boy, who became unconscious a short time later. He was taken to Hialeah Hospital where he died.

Ad

A cause of death has not yet been made public, according to Miami television station WPLG.