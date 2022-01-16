Miami-Dade officer shoots 15-year-old after chase, police say

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade County police sergeant shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old early Sunday after the boy allegedly drew a gun on the officer during a chase.

According to police, the 15-year-old was driving a car carrying others when detectives assigned to a task force aimed at preventing violent crime tried to pull him over. The driver tried to flee, but soon crashed and the occupants took off running.

The sergeant took off after the driver, who police say was armed with a handgun. A confrontation ensued and the sergeant shot the boy, police say. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The officer was not injured.

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene and an assault rifle was found in the car. They say the boy had open warrants for burglary and firearm possession.

The officer's name was not released. Police say he is a 29-year veteran.

The Associated Press is not using the boy’s name because he is a juvenile and has not been charged as an adult.