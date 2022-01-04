Man found shot to death in road near Sanford, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was found dead early Tuesday following a shooting near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting after 1:30 a.m. near the 2000 block of Muddy Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway.

Officials said they believe the suspected shooter is known to the man, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.