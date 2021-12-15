74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

$100K in electronics stolen from Sanford Best Buy, police say

Thief targeted TVs, laptops, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Best Buy, Sanford, Seminole County, Crime
Surveillance photo of a van involved in a heist at a Sanford Best Buy, police say (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – Someone broke into a Best Buy in Sanford and took off with about $100,000 worth of electronics, according to police.

Police said the crook got into the business through the roof and stole laptops and televisions.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers released surveillance pictures of a van they said was suspected to be involved in the heist.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information on the burglary is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email