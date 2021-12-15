$100K in electronics stolen from Sanford Best Buy, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Someone broke into a Best Buy in Sanford and took off with about $100,000 worth of electronics, according to police.
Police said the crook got into the business through the roof and stole laptops and televisions.
Officers released surveillance pictures of a van they said was suspected to be involved in the heist.
Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information on the burglary is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.
#CanYouIdentify we responded to @bestbuy for a burglary/theft. Employees reported someone entered the business through the roof. Approx $100,000 in laptops and TV’s were stolen. The vehicle pictured is suspected to be involved. Anyone with additional info please contact SPD. pic.twitter.com/VBY617BB7B— SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) December 15, 2021