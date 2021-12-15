$100K in electronics stolen from Sanford Best Buy, police say

Surveillance photo of a van involved in a heist at a Sanford Best Buy, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Someone broke into a Best Buy in Sanford and took off with about $100,000 worth of electronics, according to police.

Police said the crook got into the business through the roof and stole laptops and televisions.

Officers released surveillance pictures of a van they said was suspected to be involved in the heist.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information on the burglary is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.