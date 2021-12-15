Pedestrian dies in crash that shut down southbound lanes of US 17-92 in Sanford

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian died following a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 Tuesday night in Sanford, police said in a Facebook post.

According to the department, the wreck closed the southbound lanes north of Lake Mary Boulevard and south of Americana Boulevard.

[TRENDING: 3 residents of The Villages arrested for casting multiple votes in 2020 election | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said the crash involving the vehicle and pedestrian occurred near the Lowe’s Home Improvement plaza entrance.

According to investigators, the pedestrian died at the scene, where the driver of the vehicle remained.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.