Sanford considers rezoning as Seminole Towne Center looks for new life

SANFORD, Fla. – City officials in Sanford met Thursday to take an important step towards what could be the revitalization of the Seminole Towne Center.

The Sanford Planning and Zoning Commission discussed changing how land can be used at the property, which is located near State Road 46 and Interstate 4.

Eileen Hinson is the city’s director of planning and said the rezoning would open the struggling mall to a wide range of possibilities.

“There are several land uses on the master plan itself that would give a greater chance of filling some of those distressed buildings on site,” she said. “Things like maybe an apartment or maybe senior living or a school or any number of uses that they’re hoping to get in there.”

The meeting came after the mall’s property owner brought an overhaul to the former Sears, which is scheduled to open as a two-story family entertainment center called Elev8 Fun.

While questions remain about what future changes will look like, the rezoning would pave the way for future proposals.

“There’s all kinds of new things out there right now and it’s exciting to think what we could get, but we have to wait and see what actually happens,” Hinson said.

Reclassifying land use requires approval from the Sanford City Commission during two hearings. Final approval for the Seminole Town Center rezoning could happen early next year.