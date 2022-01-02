Deputy-involved shooting in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy-involved shooting occurred on a residential street in Pine Hills Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, sheriff’s office officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Sheriff John Mina will hold a briefing at the bus loop of Pine Hills Elementary School, deputies said.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.