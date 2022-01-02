3 people taken to hospital after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the area of Cinderlane Parkway and Rosewood Way just before 9 p.m.

Police said three victims -- 1 woman and two juvenile males -- suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were each taken to an area hospital for treatment.

[TRENDING: Central Florida hospitals celebrate first babies of new year | Here’s when experts think the omicron wave will peak | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police are trying to understand what led up to the shooting.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.