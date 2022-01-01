69º

AdventHealth Celebration celebrates first baby of new year

Baby boy delivered seconds into 2022, AdventHealth says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Melvin Rodriguez (center), with parents Jessica Gonzalez Colon (right) and Brian Rodriguez (left), pictured the morning of Jan. 1, 2022. (AdventHealth Orlando)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Meet Melvin Rodriguez, a baby boy who AdventHealth Celebration said was born just seconds after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, earning him the title “first born of the new year” for the regional hospital system.

The baby was delivered at 12:00:05 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

The seven pound, 10 ounce and 20-inch-long little guy was born to parents Jessica Gonzalez Colon and Brian Rodriguez, both from Oviedo, according to the release.

