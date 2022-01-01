67º

New year could bring new heat records in these Central Florida spots

Highs in the 80s throughout region Saturday

Candace Campos, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy new year! High pressure across the northern Bahamas will show little change through today with the record warm and stable pattern continuing.

Highs will make it well into the 80s areawide with a little stronger southwesterly wind and a few more scattered clouds around. With temperatures this warm, some locations could be nearing or breaking records throughout the weekend.

Record Highs Saturday:

  • Daytona Beach: 84 degrees, set in 2021
  • Leesburg: 84 degrees, set in 2016
  • Sanford: 85 degrees, set in 2021
  • Orlando: 87 degrees, set in 1924
  • Melbourne: 84 degrees, set in 2016

Record Highs Sunday:

  • Daytona Beach: 82 degrees, set in 2006
  • Leesburg: 84 degrees, set in 2017
  • Sanford: 86 degrees, set in 2017
  • Orlando: 86 degrees, set in 1924
  • Melbourne: 86 degrees, set in 2009

Overnight, expect a turn of muggy conditions, which could develop another round of early morning fog on Sunday. .

A strong cold front is forecast to move across Central Florida Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing scattered showers to the area, and a few lightning storms for areas north of Orlando. Models remain in good agreement on rain chances of 30-40 percent for northern zones, and a 10-20 percent chance for areas south of the Kissimmee-Titusville line.

By sunrise Monday, the front should clear most of the area, making for a dry and much cooler afternoon. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s.

The unseasonably cooler weather won’t stick around long, as highs by the middle of next week warm back into the upper 70s.

