More than 50 flights canceled at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hannah McLachlan and Sinead Stoyle called themselves lucky to be in Central Florida and said they are ready to ring in 2022.

They flew on JetBlue out of Salt Lake City Friday morning and they are finally in town after their flight was initially delayed.

“We had about a 90-minute delay to our flight, but once we got flying out, it was a pretty smooth ride after that,” McLachlan said.

Crowds of passengers around the country are unable to get on their flights because of mass cancelations due to COVID-19 and weather.

At least 50 flights were canceled on Friday at Orlando International Airport.

“Lots of snowstorms. There’s been like three winter weather warnings in Utah in the past three days,” Stoyle said.

JetBlue also announced this week 1,300 flights are canceled for the next couple of weeks after several crew members got sick.

“I feel lucky to be here especially with 1,300 flights being canceled. It’s a sign! Something fun is going to happen. This trip is going to be amazing!” Stoyle said.

Regardless of several flight cancelations, the busy holiday season continues at Orlando International Airport.

According to the airport, workers are projecting 129,101 passengers to come through on Friday. Projections show 153,048 passengers will fly in on Jan. 1 and 145,430 passengers on Jan 2.

“We are very lucky. Meant to be, Yes, very lucky to be here,” McLachlan said.