Central Florida to see near-record temperatures as unseasonably warm stretch continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looks as though 2021 will end unseasonably warm and dry as a large ridge of high pressure remains in full control of the southeast portion of the country.

We are starting Wednesday morning with a few areas of patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the mid-60s. Expect temperatures to inch even higher for the afternoon high as deep south-southwest flow is expected to be more prominent today, especially with the morning starting off a few degrees warmer already.

High temperatures will likely approach near-record levels starting today with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Records on this day:

Orlando: 85 degrees - 2015

Leesburg: 82 degrees - 2015

Daytona Beach: 86 degrees - 2015

Melbourne: 87 degrees - 2015

Even warmer weather is expected into the new year with highs on New Years day maxing out around 86 degrees.

Our next chance for cooler weather returns on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front finally makes it into Central Florida. The cold front should clear the area by Sunday evening, leading to more seeasonable cooling early Monday with lows in the mid to upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.