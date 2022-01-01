71º

Crowds gather in downtown Orlando for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Several block parties, other events were expected to draw in large crowds

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Precautions are underway in downtown Orlando for New Year's Eve.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando closed to traffic on New Year’s Eve and featured a security checkpoint to scan for weapons.

Despite a record amount of COVID-19 cases in the state, several block parties and other events were expected to draw in large crowds.

On Thursday, the city of Orlando announced it would “Utilize Orange Avenue’s weekend closure locations as a safety checkpoints and require guests to go through screenings.”

“I love the police presence. I feel safe out here,” George Rodriguez said.

After canceling their typical block party last year because of the pandemic, Wall Street Plaza said the venue was able to bring back employees for this year’s celebration.

“It’s nice to have a big staff back. We haven’t run that way for most of the year, so it’s nice to see some old faces that we haven’t been able to utilize, but they are here tonight and ready to go,” Patrick Griffin, General Manager of Wall Street Plaza said.

Some partygoers told News 6 that they are not taking any precautions as COVID-19 cases soar to a record high in Florida.

