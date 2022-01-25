Body found in burning car 90 minutes after minor crash with wall in Orange County

A body was found in a burning car after a crash in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found in a burning car Tuesday morning in Orange County after the vehicle was involved in what appeared to be a minor crash with a wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 5:14 a.m. on River Oaks Drive at Hiawassee Road and “appeared to be minor with minimal damage to the vehicle,” the FHP said.

Orange County firefighters checked on the man who was driving, and he did not appear to be injured, troopers said.

An FHP trooper responded to investigate the crash at 6:48 a.m. and found the car on fire, with a dead person inside, according to authorities.

Firefighters returned to the scene and put the fire out, officials said.

No other details, including how the fire started or information about the victim, have been released.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate the blaze.