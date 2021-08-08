Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County home, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a residence in Orange County Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 600 block of Delhi Street, which is off West Colonial Drive near Pine Hills, around 11:50 a.m. for a “man down” call.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said responding deputies then found a man dead inside the residence.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.