Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Name released of homicide victim in triple shooting at Orange County apartment complex

Ashlyn Anthony Jr. was shot, killed on Monday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, crime
The name of the victim killed in the triple shooting at an Orange County Apartment complex was released by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.
The name of the victim killed in the triple shooting at an Orange County Apartment complex was released by the sheriff’s office on Thursday. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The name of the victim killed in a triple shooting at an Orange County apartment complex was released by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

Ashlyn Anthony Jr., 19, was shot and killed at the Palmetto at East Mil Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two other people were also shot, they were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Ashlyn Anthony Jr., 19, was shot and killed at the Palmetto at East Mil Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. (WKMG)

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

Investigators said there is suspect information at this time.

At this point, there’s no information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email