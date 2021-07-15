Name released of homicide victim in triple shooting at Orange County apartment complex

The name of the victim killed in the triple shooting at an Orange County Apartment complex was released by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The name of the victim killed in a triple shooting at an Orange County apartment complex was released by the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

Ashlyn Anthony Jr., 19, was shot and killed at the Palmetto at East Mil Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two other people were also shot, they were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said there is suspect information at this time.

At this point, there’s no information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.