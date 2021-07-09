18-year-old found shot to death in hallway of Daytona Beach apartment complex

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, police said.

Daytona Beach police said Adolphus Butler died in the shooting, which happened just after midnight at the Northwood Village 2 Apartments on 9th Street.

[TRENDING: Remaining Fla. condo tower demolished | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means]

Daytona Beach police said officers found Butler suffering from a gunshot wound in a hallway. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they are working to find what led to the shooting and have active leads about the suspected shooter.

“I just think we are in a day and age where we are all looking over our shoulder,” Daytona Beach police Capt. Trisha Loomis said. “We’ve had a lot of incidents in the city so, obviously, everybody is on edge with what’s going on.”

Ad

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach police.