3 teens ‘thought it was fun’ to shoot people with BB guns, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police arrested three teens after several people reported being shot with BB guns by people driving around in a black SUV.

Officers arrested Kareen Jackson, 19, Thursday. Investigators said he and two teen boys shot several people in the area of Bayside Lakes Boulevard, Hammock Landings and Minton Road with BB guns.

The first shooting was reported on June 14 after police said a man reported that he had been shot along Minton Road by three people who were in a black Ford Expedition. Records show the man was able to provide a license plate number for the vehicle.

Shootings were also reported on June 29, July 1 and July 6, according to an affidavit. Investigators traced the plate to the parents of a 16-year-old boy.

That boy admitted to driving around with Jackson and another boy to shoot at people with BB guns because he “thought it was fun to scare the victims,” according to the affidavit.

Jackson now faces charges of aggravated battery and simple battery. The affidavit does not state what charges the other teens may be facing.