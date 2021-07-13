1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at Orange County Apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened at the Palmetto East Mile Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call at 11 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three people shot, one person was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the two other victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

News 6 noticed investigators looking at several vehicles, one of which had bullet holes.

At this point, there’s no information about what led to the shooting or information about a suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.