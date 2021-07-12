Orange County deputies looking for man who entered home, exposed himself

Deputies say this man exposed himself to someone on Astoria Place.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a man who entered a home and exposed himself to a person who was inside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show the incident was reported Monday on Astoria Place and afterward, the alleged culprit fled from the scene.

The victim was able to resist the attacker, deputies said.

The man is described as weighing about 140 pounds and being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).