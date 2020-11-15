Palm Bay police seeking information on man who exposed himself to child

The Palm Bay Police Department is investigating an incident on Friday where a man approached a girl along Eldron Boulevard near Southwest Middle School.

The man, described by police in his 20s or 30s, was driving a black SUV and asked the girl if she wanted to get in the car while exposing himself to her, police said.

Detectives are reviewing video from the area and an extra police presence will be in the area to ensure the safety of children, according to police.

If anyone has any information please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crime Watch at 800-423-8477.