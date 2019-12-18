Deputies search for man who exposed himself to child in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to a young girl.

The incident happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. near Waterbridge Elementary School.

According to officials the man followed the child in a black, 4-door sedan as she was walking near Woodruff Drive & Worley Avenue.

The man then opened the driver’s side door and exposed himself to the girl, deputies said.

Officials released a sketch of the man Wednesday.

If you have any information on the crime or know the man depicted in the sketch you are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.