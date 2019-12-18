Deputies search for man who exposed himself to child in Orange County
The incident happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. deputies said.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to a young girl.
The incident happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. near Waterbridge Elementary School.
According to officials the man followed the child in a black, 4-door sedan as she was walking near Woodruff Drive & Worley Avenue.
The man then opened the driver’s side door and exposed himself to the girl, deputies said.
Officials released a sketch of the man Wednesday.
If you have any information on the crime or know the man depicted in the sketch you are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
