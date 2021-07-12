First responders help worker stuck in cherry picker, Orange County firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews are helping a worker stuck in the bucket of a boom lift.

Fire crews said the rescue is happening at 12693 East Colonial Drive, just east of the Challenger Parkway.

First responders said the worker is stuck 70 to 80 feet in the air in the cherry picker.

Crews went to the roof of an adjacent building to make contact with the worker, according to OCFR.

Crews did not say how the worker ended up stuck in the air.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.