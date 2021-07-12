Cloudy icon
75º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

First responders help worker stuck in cherry picker, Orange County firefighters say

Worker is not injured, officials say

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

Tags: 
firefighters
,
Orange County
Worker stuck in a boom lift at 12693 East Colonial Drive
Worker stuck in a boom lift at 12693 East Colonial Drive (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue crews are helping a worker stuck in the bucket of a boom lift.

Fire crews said the rescue is happening at 12693 East Colonial Drive, just east of the Challenger Parkway.

First responders said the worker is stuck 70 to 80 feet in the air in the cherry picker.

[TRENDING: Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space | Massive demonstration in Cuba | Florida resident detained in Haiti killing]

Crews went to the roof of an adjacent building to make contact with the worker, according to OCFR.

Crews did not say how the worker ended up stuck in the air.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: