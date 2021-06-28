Man shot to death at Orange County apartment complex

A man was shot to death early Monday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:25 a.m. at the Rosala West Apartments on Silver Star Road near Evans High School.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking the man at least one time.

The victim, in his mid-30s, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

No other details have been released.