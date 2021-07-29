Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in north Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Police launched a homicide investigation after Timothy Fitzpatrick, 55, was found dead in north Casselberry on Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to a home on North Winter Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick’s wife was at the scene when police arrived, according to officers.

The investigative team and the medical examiner’s office are now working the case as a homicide, according to police.

Investigators said they do not believe the community is in any danger.