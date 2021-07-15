Clear icon
Fatal shooting reported in Marion County

Investigation ongoing

Tags: Marion County, Crime
Crime scene tape. (Generic)
Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal shooting was reported Wednesday night.

Records show deputies responded to SW 46th Circle around 9 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found a person dead.

Officials haven’t identified the victim or provided any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

