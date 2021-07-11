16-year-old charged with murder for drive-by shooting in May

Last week, 16-year-old Jeremiah King was transferred from juvenile court, and records show he’s now charged with second-degree murder at the Orange County Jail.

Investigators say it was his gunfire that killed 16-year-old Taviyah King back on May 2.

King is the niece of Orlando city commissioner Regina Hill and dreamed of one day being a veterinarian.

“She was riding home with friends on May 2 when she was shot and killed in a gang retaliation shooting that was not meant for her,” said Jose Velez, Deputy Chief for the Orlando Police Department.

Police first released these details at a press conference back on July 2, saying Woods was captured in New York.

Investigators told us two teens, 17-year-old Anthony Barnes and 18-year-old Jacarious Simpson, were already arrested and are facing charges for King’s death.

“Our detectives believe all three opened fire in the car Taviyah King was riding in,” Velez said. The gunfire from Wood, ultimately ended King’s life.”

New documents in Woods’ case show a witness told police, “They were at the party and heard there was some ‘Carver Shores’ at the party and they were now heading to the Wawa.”

The affidavit goes on to say, “when they learned the opposing set was arriving at the Wawa, they decided to set up for the shooting.”

Woods is now sitting behind bars on no bond.

King’s family continues to grieve right now and are asking for privacy.