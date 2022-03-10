Jury deliberations continue for man accused in fatal Cocoa motel room stabbing, robbery

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jury deliberations continued Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing a 65-year-old Ocala man at a Cocoa motel in February 2018.

The jury received the case Wednesday after closing arguments were presented.

Josh Kervuori is accused of fatally stabbing Terry Hilliard nearly 20 times, claiming he was defending himself from a sexual assault at the motel. Investigators said Hilliard picked up the suspect while he was hitchhiking.

Detectives said after the killing, Keravuori stole Hilliard’s watch, wedding ring, wallet, cellphone, pistol and car. Keravuori was on the run for days before turning himself in to police in Alpharetta, Georgia, according to authorities.

During closing arguments, the defense said Keravuori, who was 18 years old on Feb. 6, 2018, was afraid Hilliard was going to rape him in the room.

Surveillance presented Wednesday showed them in the motel lobby and later walking to their room after watching the maiden SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch and drinking. Hilliard was staggering.

Then inside the room, defense attorney Dennis deVlaming said Hilliard groped Keravuori.

‘’Mr. Keravuori was on his back with a man 50lbs more than he, four inches taller, on him,’’ deVlaming said. ‘’He got him off, at first, but he crawled right back and remounted him.”

The defense argued to jurors that Keravuori stabbed Hilliard as many times as he needed to protect himself. But prosecutors then said Keravuori robbed Hilliard, taking a shower after the stabbing and leaving the room with Hilliard’s valuables including his car keys.