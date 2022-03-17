1 injured in Orlando shooting

A person was shot in Orlando, police say.

ORLOVISTA, Fla. – A person was shot Thursday morning in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 5100 block of Elese Street, south of Raleigh Street and east of South Kirkman Road.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Photos from the scene show what appear to be bullet holes and evidence markers on a window in the front of a house.

No information about the suspected shooter is known.

An investigation is ongoing.

