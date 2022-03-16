Man who took photos up women’s skirts at Publix arrested, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a Windemere man they believe was taking pictures up women’s skirts at a Publix supermarket.

John Mehalovich, 56, was booked into the Orange County jail Wednesday.

Investigators said they were called to a Publix located at 13450 Summerport Village Parkway on Sept. 12, 2021 after a woman said she caught a man, Mehalovich, taking video up her dress.

The victim said Mehalovich was following her closely with his shopping cart, records show. Deputies said the man had fixed the phone to the bottom of the cart to take the video, but the victim caught him as he was trying to pocket it.

Another witness told investigators Mehalovich was also taking video up other women’s dresses, records show. That witness managed to get Mehalovich’s license plate number and provided it to deputies, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Investigators said they ran the plate, learning the car belonged to Mehalovich and his wife. It also showed the 56-year-old was previously arrested for prowling and video voyeurism in May 2021.

Deputies said they spoke with Mehalovich on Jan. 17, Deputies said the man allowed them to search his phone, where they found several photos up women’s skirts in a folder marked “hidden.”

Investigators said they also later found images of “violent sexual acts against children” on Mehalovich’s phone.

He faces charges of possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, stalking and battery.