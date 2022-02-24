Sanford man faces child porn, video voyeurism charges

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man faces child porn and video voyeurism charges after authorities located at least 10 videos taken from inside his home, according to an arrest report.

Justin Dwanye Johnson Sr. was arrested Wednesday, according to the Sanford Police Department.

According to an arrest report, authorities located videos of Johnson Sr. setting up a camera in a bedroom that captured in three separate instances where girls were changing into clothes.

The report documented that there were also 10 child pornography videos extracted from his phone where at least one video was confirmed to have taken place in his home. Police said girls in these videos were under 16 years old.

Police will be providing an update on the case at 3 p.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.