Lawsuit alleges requiring 4-year-old autistic boy to wear a mask on planes is discrimination

SANFORD, Fla. – An emergency injunction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in a Massachusetts federal court to address a lawsuit filed by a Sanford man alleging the federal mask mandate discriminates against him and his son.

Michael Seklecki filed the lawsuit and said his 4-year-old son, also named Michael, must fly to Boston for specialized medical treatment for his autism spectrum disorder.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Jan. 28, 2022. The defendants are listed as Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Department of Health & Human Services, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and ‘numerous yet-to-be-named employees of the 2 airlines.’

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The lawsuit alleges the mask rule is “unlawful discrimination against the disabled.”

Seklecki said he and his son cannot tolerate wearing a face mask because of his Generalized Anxiety Disorder and his son’s autism spectrum disorder.

“When I have attempted to place a muzzle on him, he refuses and starts yelling. If I try again, he says things such as ‘Get this thing off of me, I’m scared, I can’t breathe, I don’t like this,’” Seklecki said about his son in the lawsuit.

The federal transportation mask mandate is scheduled to expire on March 18, 2022.

News 6 reached out to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Department of Health & Human Services, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines for comment.