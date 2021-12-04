UCF police report recent voyeurism incident on school’s main campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent incident of voyeurism was reported on the University of Central Florida main campus, according to the school’s police department.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 in a restroom on the first floor of the L3 Harris Corporation Engineering Center.

The victim who reported the violation noticed a phone hovering over the stall divider and confronted the voyeur outside the bathroom, officers said.

According to police, the victim described the man as “wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a yellow stripe on the leg, and black-and-red slip-on shoes with the ‘Champion’ logo.”

Investigators said they believe the voyeur may be committing the same crime in other locations as well.

UCF police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward with any information by calling the non-emergency line at 407-823-5555 or dialing 911 for emergencies.

“When crimes like this occur on or near UCF’s campuses, you may receive timely warning messages like this with more information and the precautions you should take,” a release read.

UCF also offers free, confidential victim specialist services 24/7. Those interested in communicating with a specialist can call 407-823-1200 or text 407-823-6868.