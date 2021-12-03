Will Florida play against UCF in a bowl game?

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The college football regular season has wrapped up and the bowl game matchups will be announced this weekend.

Many projections show the University of Central Florida will play against the Florida Gators in a bowl game.

CBS Sports projects Florida will play against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

College football insider for the Action Network Brett McMurphy has UCF playing against UF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa in his latest projections.

USA Today reporter Erick Smith agrees with McMurphy.

Back in July, UCF and Florida agreed to play against each other three times for future regular season games. Here is the schedule for the three games: UCF at Florida Oct. 5, 2024, in Gainesville Florida at UCF Sept. 14, 2030, in Orlando UCF at Florida Sept. 3, 2033, in Gainesville

Florida defeated UCF both times the teams have played.

The teams last played against each other in 2006. The Gators defeated the Knights 42-0.