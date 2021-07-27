UCF football to play against Florida 3 times in latest scheduling agreement

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will play against the University of Florida in three games in the latest scheduling agreement.

Here is the schedule for the three games: UCF at Florida Oct. 5, 2024, in Gainesville Florida at UCF Sept. 14, 2030, in Orlando UCF at Florida Sept. 3, 2033, in Gainesville

“As I’ve said since arriving, we were in desperate need of games on our upcoming schedule,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Terry Mohajir said in a press release. “For the 2024 season specifically, we had three options. Play just 11 games instead of 12, play two FCS opponents, or play at Florida. We obviously made the best choice for our program and recruiting.

[TRENDING: Passengers stuck on plane for hours in Orlando | COVID-19: ‘We are in crisis mode’ | Florida vaccine guide]

Ad

Florida defeated UCF both times the teams have played.

The teams last played against each other in 2006, the Gators defeated the Knights 42-0.