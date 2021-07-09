Former UCF quarterback helping student-athletes cash in

Central Florida quarterback Brandon Wimbush (3) throws a pass during an NCAA football game against Florida A&M on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brandon Wimbush roamed the halls at the University of Central Florida before as a graduate transfer on the Knights football team in 2019.

The entrepreneur is now huddling up with a college friend with a new venture to help current student-athletes.

It’s called MOGL.

“I went through some of the hard struggles that a lot of these athletes go through on a financial scale, so being able to provide them with opportunities to not only help themselves but also their families,” says Wimbush.

The goal is simple: create interactive platform athletes and businesses can use to find mutually beneficial opportunities.

So far they’ve helped more than 2,000 thousand student-athletes across the country cash in on their name, image and likeness.

“There’s no contractual agreement, we’re not an agency. We’re a service that basically empowers athletes to act as their own agents,” co-founder of MOGL Ayden Syal.