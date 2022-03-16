Brevard man arrested 22 years after ‘execution-style’ killing of mother, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man has been charged 22 years after his mother’s “execution-style” killing in Melbourne, according to the police department.

Steve Robison, 50, was arrested Tuesday for the shooting that happened in September 2000. According to the Melbourne Police Department, Robison purchased a Ruger .22 caliber rifle and ammo from a sporting goods store around 3 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2000.

[TRENDING: Corgi survives after falling off boat, swimming miles to shore | Police warn about dangerous ‘Orbeez Challenge’ social media trend | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

From there, police said Robison went to a home off Diplomat Drive where his mother and stepfather lived and attempted to get into the home through a locked sliding glass door. An arrest report said the mother and stepfather refused to let Robison in the home, prompting him to shoot at his stepfather several times through the door.

During the shooting, the man’s stepfather was shot in the back and arms, according to officers. The stepfather and mother ran from the home while Robison ran after his mother, arriving at the back of a home down the road.

Police said at the back of that home, Robison shot his mother twice, striking her in the back, causing her to fall on the ground. A report said Robison then stood over her and shot her in the back of the head in “an execution-style killing.”

Robison then shot twice in the direction of his stepfather, who was in front of another home, police said.

Ad

Officers said the stepfather survived and Robison was “subsequently apprehended and questioned.”

He faces charges of second-degree murder and shooting into a residence.

It is unclear what caused the department to charge Robinson in the shooting death of his mother decades later.