Orlando police investigate shooting in Carver Shores

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Sunday morning in the Carver Shores neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to the 5200 block of Lanette Street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Orlando police told News 6 the investigation is ongoing. No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.