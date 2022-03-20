2 shot after argument at event center in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot early Sunday morning at an Orlando-area event center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Dream City Event Center and Performing Arts at 3:09 a.m. after hearing gunshots there and said they made contact with witnesses who confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A man and a woman were found shot and were taken to the hospital, deputies said.

According to a news release, witnesses said the shots were fired following a verbal argument between two men.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.