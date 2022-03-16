2 charged in Titusville drive-by shooting that killed teen, woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage boy and a woman last week in Titusville, records show.

Maurice Brown, 37, and Reshod Lewis, 28, face charges in the fatal shooting at a home on 3rd Avenue between DeLeon Avenue and U.S. 1 on Wednesday, March 9.

Police responded to the home after the shooting happened around 10 p.m. where they found 17-year-old Drayontai Mason and 25-year-old Teressa Henderson, both of Titusville, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police.

A third shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. He was in stable condition, according to authorities.

A report said detectives obtained surveillance video that showed four people hanging around the front of the home. Police said the video showed a dark sedan drive past the four people when shots were fired from the car toward the group.

Two of the four people — identified as Brown and Lewis — were wearing camouflage hoodies and hid behind vehicles parked in front of the home, firing back at the dark sedan “in a reckless manner,” according to a report. Officers said during the shootout, there were “several residences in the line of fire beyond the vehicle they were firing at.”

The suspects’ faces were shown in the video surveillance and Brown was identified by a relative of one of the victims, police said.

Video from the scene showed several bullet holes in the home and nearby cars. More than 20 evidence markers were placed in front of the house by investigators.

Brown and Lewis face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public. Brown faces an additional charge of violating pretrial release.

The men faced a judge at the Brevard County jail Wednesday.

‘’The allegations are pretty severe,’’ Judge Kelly Ingram said.

Lewis told the judge he’s not a violent person and Brown denied knowing Lewis when the judge ordered the two cannot make contact with each another.

Ingram set each of their bonds in the case at $75,000.

Police declined to be interviewed about the investigation Wednesday but told News 6 detectives could be making more arrests.

A neighbor said he hopes the investigation will bring peace to the family.

Jeff Ballard said his daughter dated Mason.

‘’Let’s just hope justice can come for the family and they can find out what really happened here,’’ Ballard said.