VIDEO: ‘Big’ shark feeds close to Ponce Inlet dog beach shore

We all know sharks are plentiful within our ocean waters, but it’s still pretty cool to see them in person, especially if you’re onshore.

Joey Fuquay and his family were out on Ponce Inlet’s dog beach Monday night around 6 p.m. when they saw a fin in the water.

As the video shows the shark getting closer to shore, that fin was not so little.

The shark is seen frantically going in circles and side to side as if it was feeding close to shore.

The family says no one in the water at the time, but dogs were close to the shore.