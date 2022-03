NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A fisherman was bitten by a shark Wednesday in Volusia County, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., north of New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the 21-year-old New Jersey man was fishing in waist-deep water when he was bitten by a black-tip shark.

The man was not seriously injured, according to beach officials.

It’s the first confirmed shark bite of the year in Volusia County.