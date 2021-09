PONE INLET, Fla. – A surfer in Volusia County had a close call with a shark while “hanging 10″ off Ponce Inlet.

A drone pilot shared video with News 6 showing the close encounter on Monday.

The video shows the surfer gliding right over the shark, which was lurking just beneath the surface of the water.

The drone pilot said he spotted as many as nine other sharks during the flight.