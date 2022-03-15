Norwegian cruise ship out of Port Canaveral hits channel bed in Dominican Republic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that calls Port Canaveral home reportedly got stuck while leaving the Dominican Republic Monday.

The Norwegian Escape was leaving Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic when the cruise line says the ship “made contact with the channel bed.”

Viewers tell News 6 that the ship has been stuck for hours, waiting for high tide.

In a statement from Norwegian, the ship was not damaged in the incident.

“All guests and crew are safe, and there are no reports of damages to the ship,” a Norwegian spokesperson said. “Operations on board have not been impacted, and all services and activities continue as scheduled. We are currently working on a solution to free the ship and ready her for a safe departure.”

The Norwegian Escape currently sails out of Port Canaveral for part of the year.