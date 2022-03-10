Here’s where you can get your National Pi Day deals

(Copyright (c) 2020 Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

Who knew celebrating the mathematical constant pi (π) could be so delicious?

March 14 is National Pi Day because the date marks 3.14, the first three digits of pi (π).

Each year, companies like to offer food deals to make the day even better.

Here are this year’s deals according to RetailMeNot.com.

7-Eleven

Large pizzas at 7-Eleven will be $3.14 each. The deal will be available in stores through 7REWARDS in its app.

BJ’s Brewhouse

Get half off a large pizza when you order through its website or app for delivery or takeout.

Blaze Pizza

If you download its app before March 14, you can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14.

Boston Market

With its app, you can get a free chicken pot pie with an order of a pot pie and drink.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The restaurant will offer customers a free chicken pot pie with the purchase of a pot pie, according to People.com

Cici’s Pizza

Customers can get two large one-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Fresh Market

The grocer is offering a $3.14 discount on chicken pot pies, as well as on 9-inch apple and cherry pies.

Hungry Howie’s

Between March 13-16, customers who order any bread item can get a medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Marco’s Pizza

If you purchase any large or x-large pizza at menu price, you can get a medium, one-topping pizza for $3.14. To claim the deal, use PIDAY2022 in its app on March 14.

Papa John’s

With the order of one large pizza, you can get a second for $3.14, according to People.com

Papa Murphy’s

With the code PIDAY, customers can get 3.14% off any order of $20 or more.

Pilot Flying J

When ordering through its app, you can get $5 off whole pizzas.

Sbarro

If you’re a part of its Slice Society rewards, you can get a free NY XL slice of pizza with the purchase of a drink.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

An individual, thin-crust cheese pizza will only cost $3.14.

Village Inn

With a dine-in entrée, you can get a free slice of pie every Wednesday.

Whole Foods

The market is offering customers a large cherry or apple pie for $3.14. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.